Mayo Clinic Health System to allow 2 visitors per patient

According to the release by Mayo Clinic Health System, this policy will go in effect Thursday,...
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Northwest Wisconsin is announcing they will allow two visitors per patient, beginning in March.

According to the release by Mayo Clinic Health System, this policy will go in effect Thursday, March 24, at 8:00 a.m. CDT. The policy includes Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals and emergency departments in Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Osseo, as well as all clinics in the region.

Mayo Clinic Health System says in their release that each patient may designate up to five visitors on their visitor list. Those five visitors can rotate, up to two at one time. The release says that Mayo Clinic Health System patients and visitors are required to wear a surgical/procedural mask and follow safety guidelines. Masks will be available at entrances.

The release by the Mayo Clinic Health System says visiting hours for the hospitals will be held daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Outpatient visiting hours are for the duration of the appointment.

Mayo Clinic Health System includes in their release a list of people who will not be permitted for visitation. Not permitted for visitation will be those who; are under age five, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home isolation, have a pending COVID-19 test, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mayo Clinic Health System says visitors will not be permitted for patients who test positive for COVID-19 or whose COVID-19 test results are pending. A list of exceptions can be found here.

Mayo Clinic Health System says that this policy will remain in place until further notice.

