Name released of man found dead after Juneau Co. fire

UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 64-year-old man who was found dead after a Saturday morning blaze in the Village of Union Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, LeRoy Siefkes’ body was found inside the home after firefighters responded to it. His identity was confirmed by the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Forensic Pathology Office.

When firefighters responded to the home, shortly after 7:30 a.m., they were told two people may be inside the structure. The other person was located in Elroy and is safe, the sheriff’s office said in Saturday’s statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.