Advertisement

Name released of man found dead after Juneau Co. fire

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office released the name of the 64-year-old man who was found dead after a Saturday morning blaze in the Village of Union Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, LeRoy Siefkes’ body was found inside the home after firefighters responded to it. His identity was confirmed by the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Wisconsin Forensic Pathology Office.

When firefighters responded to the home, shortly after 7:30 a.m., they were told two people may be inside the structure. The other person was located in Elroy and is safe, the sheriff’s office said in Saturday’s statement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs

Latest News

Dozens of people marched through the East side of Madison, remembering Tony Robinson, and...
Grandmother asks judge to OK charges against Madison cop
A Wisconsin father is demanding that prosecutors charge an off-duty police officer who appears...
Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter
COVID-19 case counts back at 7-month lows
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail