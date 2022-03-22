Advertisement

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medicines over carcinogen

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables,...
The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you're exposed to too much for too long.(Source: Pfizer/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is voluntarily recalling its blood pressure drug Accuretic because there’s too much of a particular impurity called nitrosamines.

The impurity is common in water and food like cured and grilled meats, dairy and vegetables, but it could increase the risk of cancer if you’re exposed to too much for too long.

Though there haven’t been reports of anything happening to people who’ve taken this medication, Pfizer is recalling it just in case.

The recall includes the brand name and two generics. More details are available on Pfizer’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
A sleepy newborn kid (baby goat) at Govin's Farm this spring.
Lambing barn and farm babies ready for greeting at Govin’s Farm
An effort by Pfizer and UNICEF plans to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and...
Pfizer, UNICEF to supply COVID-19 antiviral pills to low- and middle-income countries
govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns WRAP
govin's lambing barns #3
govin's lambing barns #3