Polk County man guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Polk County man pleads guilty to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 2, 2020, officials responded to a report of two vehicles being involved in a head on crash. When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped and not moving.

Officials identified the driver of a black GMC truck to be now 29-year-old, Christopher Platzer. Law enforcement found a pill bottle on the driver’s floorboard. The blood alcohol level for Platzer showed 0.042. Fire personal and EMS where unable to save the two people trapped in the blue truck and they were pronounced dead

According to March 21, 2022 court document Platzer is guilty due to guilty plea on count three, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, and count four, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. Counts one and two were dismissed but read in.

Platzer will have a sentence hearing June 10, 2022.

