Advertisement

Polk County man guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle

When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped...
When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped and not moving.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Polk County man pleads guilty to two counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 2, 2020, officials responded to a report of two vehicles being involved in a head on crash. When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped and not moving.

Officials identified the driver of a black GMC truck to be now 29-year-old, Christopher Platzer. Law enforcement found a pill bottle on the driver’s floorboard. The blood alcohol level for Platzer showed 0.042. Fire personal and EMS where unable to save the two people trapped in the blue truck and they were pronounced dead

According to March 21, 2022 court document Platzer is guilty due to guilty plea on count three, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, and count four, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle. Counts one and two were dismissed but read in.

Platzer will have a sentence hearing June 10, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

Portage Police K-9 Ares died suddenly on March 22, 2022.
Portage Police Dept. mourns sudden loss of K-9 Ares
American Song Contest debuts on March 21, 2022.
Wisconsin musician “feels the love” on new NBC show
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy...
DNR: Enbridge crews harmed Minnesota groundwater even more
Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word...
Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings