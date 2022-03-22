Advertisement

Portage Police Dept. mourns sudden loss of K-9 Ares

Portage Police K-9 Ares died suddenly on March 22, 2022.
Portage Police K-9 Ares died suddenly on March 22, 2022.(Portage Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Portage Police Dept. lost one of its active-duty K-9′s early Tuesday morning. Ares worked alongside officers for the past seven years and is credited with countless drug-related arrests and other captures, the police department wrote in a post, saying he “was a loyal servant, focused, and determined to please.”

“With enthusiasm, Ares truly enjoyed patrolling the streets of Portage and assisting other agencies to fulfill our agency’s mission statement all the while putting smiles on the faces of many children who adored him,” the post continued.

His bond with children also helped make Ares a popular fixture at community events, according to the police department, adding that the community has always been a major supporter of their K-9 program.

he will be missed by that community and the entire department, but most especially his handler, Sgt. Ben Neumann and his family.

The police department’s post explained Ares suffered a sudden medical condition before passing away at 4:44 a.m. and thanked VCA Veterinary Emergency Service & Specialty Center, in Middleton, for their care in this recent emergency. The department also credited Dr. Cooper and the Portage Veterinary Clinic for their care during Ares’ service.

A memorial service for Ares will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

When officials arrived on scene, they noticed that the two people in a blue truck were trapped...
Polk County man guilty of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle
American Song Contest debuts on March 21, 2022.
Wisconsin musician “feels the love” on new NBC show
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, a No Trespassing sign is visible at a Enbridge Energy...
DNR: Enbridge crews harmed Minnesota groundwater even more
Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word...
Dane County supervisor want pledge dropped from meetings