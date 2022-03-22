Advertisement

Senator candidate speaks on Wisconsin job growth

Lasry toured Johnson Litho Graphics where he highlighted his key running points, claiming the...
Lasry toured Johnson Litho Graphics where he highlighted his key running points, claiming the lack of a universal health care plan in America was one of the reasons for stunted job growth and entrepreneurship in Wisconsin.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wisconsin Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Alex Lasry, talked about bringing jobs to the area during a stop in Eau Claire Tuesday.

Lasry toured Johnson Litho Graphics where he highlighted his key running points, claiming the lack of a universal health care plan in America was one of the reasons for stunted job growth and entrepreneurship in Wisconsin.

“I think that’s one of the biggest problems that we have right now, that we are actually hurting entrepreneurship and growth because we don’t have a public option. If we had a strong public option, this would allow someone to say, hey, I’m going to go take a risk and start a business because I’m not worried about that, if I get sick, I’m not going to be able to have health care. A public option is actually pro-growth,” Lasry said.

Lasry is one of several democratic candidates running for Senator Ron Johnson’s seat. The Democratic Primary Election will take place Aug. 9.

