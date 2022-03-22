UW-La Crosse offering Community Engaged Fellowships for students

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at UW-La Crosse are getting the chance to work hand-in-hand with local nonprofit organizations.

Longtime La Crosse educators Ron and Jane Rada are funding a new initiative known as Community Engaged Fellowships.

“They really wanted to help students have an impactful experience rather than just a traditional internship experience, or rather than a traditional scholarship,” said TJ Brooks, UWL’s Interim Dean of the College of Business Administration.

Through the program, students will essentially become part of the staff of two different nonprofits that are partnering with UWL.

Three year-long fellowships will be available beginning this spring - one with the La Crosse Community Foundation, and two with WisCorps.

The student working with the Community Foundation will assist Executive Director Jamie Schloegel in nearly every aspect of the organization’s work.

“The experience that we’re building for the fellow who will be here at the Community Foundation is going to ensure that they get to spend a little time and attention with every position at the Community Foundation,” Schloegel described. “They’ll get to be involved in the entire process.”

At WisCorps, one fellow will help with marketing, while the other will focus on development.

“I’m excited to provide them with an opportunity to learn more about what it’s like to actually be in development for a nonprofit organization,” said Development Director Deb Ward.

Brooks believes the program will help strengthen the relationship between UWL and the broader community.

“We know that nonprofits in town oftentimes don’t have a lot of capacity for some of their activities, and they could always use more help,” Brooks said. “I think our students are well poised to provide that help.”

To be eligible, students need to have a graduation date of May 2023 or May 2024, and applications are open to undergraduate and graduate students.

The fellowships will have a flexible start date start date between May 16 and June 1.

Applications must be submitted by April 6.

