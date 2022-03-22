Advertisement

UW-La Crosse offering Community Engaged Fellowships for students

By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students at UW-La Crosse are getting the chance to work hand-in-hand with local nonprofit organizations.

Longtime La Crosse educators Ron and Jane Rada are funding a new initiative known as Community Engaged Fellowships.

“They really wanted to help students have an impactful experience rather than just a traditional internship experience, or rather than a traditional scholarship,” said TJ Brooks, UWL’s Interim Dean of the College of Business Administration.

Through the program, students will essentially become part of the staff of two different nonprofits that are partnering with UWL.

Three year-long fellowships will be available beginning this spring - one with the La Crosse Community Foundation, and two with WisCorps.

The student working with the Community Foundation will assist Executive Director Jamie Schloegel in nearly every aspect of the organization’s work.

“The experience that we’re building for the fellow who will be here at the Community Foundation is going to ensure that they get to spend a little time and attention with every position at the Community Foundation,” Schloegel described. “They’ll get to be involved in the entire process.”

At WisCorps, one fellow will help with marketing, while the other will focus on development.

“I’m excited to provide them with an opportunity to learn more about what it’s like to actually be in development for a nonprofit organization,” said Development Director Deb Ward.

Brooks believes the program will help strengthen the relationship between UWL and the broader community.

“We know that nonprofits in town oftentimes don’t have a lot of capacity for some of their activities, and they could always use more help,” Brooks said. “I think our students are well poised to provide that help.”

To be eligible, students need to have a graduation date of May 2023 or May 2024, and applications are open to undergraduate and graduate students.

The fellowships will have a flexible start date start date between May 16 and June 1.

Applications must be submitted by April 6.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs

Latest News

Dane Co. supervisor Heidi Wegleitner has proposed removing the pledge as well as the word...
Dane County supervisor wants pledge dropped from meetings
UWL Offering Community Engaged Fellowships
UWL Offering Community Engaged Fellowships (3/22/22)
Construction Industry Facing Challenges
Construction Industry Facing Challenges (3/22/22)
The Construction industry continues to face challenges.
The construction industry continue to face challenges
American Song Contest debuts on March 21, 2022.
Wisconsin musician “feels the love” on new NBC show