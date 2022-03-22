WATCH: First tow of the season cuts through the ice on Lake Pepin

LAKE PEPIN (WEAU) - The 2022 navigation season on the Upper Mississippi River is underway Monday.

The M.V. W. Red Harris, with nine barges in tow on its journey from St. Louis, broke its way through the ice on Lake Pepin Monday to become the first boat to mark the unofficial start to the season.

The lake, located near the Minnesota cities of Red Wing and Wabasha and the Wisconsin village of Pepin, is the last part of the Mississippi River to see its ice break up, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That’s because the river is wider and the current is slower than other parts of the river. Breaking through Lake Pepin means that a vessel can go all the way upriver to St. Paul, Minn.

This year’s first vessel to make it through Lake Pepin happened on a date roughly on par with the past 30 years; the Army said that the average first day of the season is March 20 and last year it was March 19. The earliest a vessel has made it through in the last 40 years is March 4, which happened in 1983, 1984 and 2000. The latest date was April 4 of 2008, not counting the historic flood year of 2001 which delayed the first tow until May 11. The Army reports on ice thickness to shipping companies throughout the spring so that they can plan on their first route upstream to St. Paul.

The financial impact of using inland waterways saves an expected $400 million on overland infrastructure per year, according to the Army. A 15-barge tow can haul as much bulk cargo as 1,050 semis or 200 rail cars. Agricultural costs are also cut by this shipping method by about $1 per bushel of corn and soybeans.

Towboat playing catchup to the boat in front of them breaking ice on Lake Pepin just north of Pepin. Posted by Pepin County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 21, 2022

