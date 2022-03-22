Advertisement

The Wayward Players: “Hot off the Press”

Theatre curtains
Theatre curtains(Pixabay)
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Wayward Players, led by local composer/musician, Jerry Way, Present “Hot off the Press”, March 24-27 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

There are a number of performances, including dinner shows: March 24-26, dinner at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m.

March 27 at 2 p.m. (show only)

The Budley Bugle is a weekly newspaper in a sleepy small town. The arrival of a charismatic stranger with a secret mission quickly turns Budley into a community “divided against itself.” Old friendships are disrupted by petty squabbles, romantic jealousies, and political intrigue. With a small town’s way of life hanging in the balance, the staff at the Bugle confronts the crisis in surprisingly funny and tuneful fashion.   features a large and talented cast of Wayward Players, directed by Jerry & Carol Way, and proudly taking the stage to delight audiences with this love letter to small town newspapers.

Show Only Tickets: Adults $16, Seniors $15, Youth $9

Dinner and Show Tickets: Adults $35, Seniors $34, Youth $28

Heyde Center for the Arts

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
20-year-old Hunter Scheuermann was taken into custody Sunday after fleeing from police in Eau...
Eau Claire man arrested after fleeing police Sunday
A barn fire claimed the lives of 100 cattle early in the morning on Sunday, March 20, 2022 near...
Barn fire kills dozens of cattle in Buffalo County
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
In this frame grab from surveillance video provided by the Kenosha Unified School District, an...
Video shows officer kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

Latest News

MIKE SWANSON
BONNIE BAARLIE AND REGINA SCHMIDTKE
ZACH ASHWELL
HEATHER HUGHES