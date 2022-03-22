The Wayward Players: “Hot off the Press”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Wayward Players, led by local composer/musician, Jerry Way, Present “Hot off the Press”, March 24-27 at the Heyde Center for the Arts.

There are a number of performances, including dinner shows: March 24-26, dinner at 6:30 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m.

March 27 at 2 p.m. (show only)

The Budley Bugle is a weekly newspaper in a sleepy small town. The arrival of a charismatic stranger with a secret mission quickly turns Budley into a community “divided against itself.” Old friendships are disrupted by petty squabbles, romantic jealousies, and political intrigue. With a small town’s way of life hanging in the balance, the staff at the Bugle confronts the crisis in surprisingly funny and tuneful fashion. features a large and talented cast of Wayward Players, directed by Jerry & Carol Way, and proudly taking the stage to delight audiences with this love letter to small town newspapers.

Show Only Tickets: Adults $16, Seniors $15, Youth $9

Dinner and Show Tickets: Adults $35, Seniors $34, Youth $28

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.