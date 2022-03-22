Wisconsin musician “feels the love” on new NBC show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A Wisconsin man is strutting his stuff on national TV on NBC’s new show “American Song Contest”. Jake’0 (pronounced Jake-OH) performed for a national TV audience Monday night, and he did not disappoint.

“You’re always blown away by whatever Jake brings to the table, but last night was by far the coolest thing we could have ever watched him do, I mean he just blew it away,” said Alesha Bursch, Jake’O’s friend.

Bursch lives in Hillsboro, Wisconsin in Vernon County. She says she knows Jake’O well.

“My stepdad is a musician and Jake’O’s bass player, so we’ve known Jake’O for a long time and have shared many memories together. My husband and I are musicians as well, so we have been able to play with Jake’O at a few of his shows and it’s been great,”

Jake'O (far right) is friends with Alesha Bursch and her husband Lucas (in the middle). On the far left is Jake'O's fiance, Grace. (Alesha Bursch)

Jake’o is a 28-year-old performer from Plain, Wisconsin in Sauk County. He hit all the right notes as he danced and played his original song called “Feel Your Love” on the debut episode.

“He’s a really good, grounded person and he loves his home and loves where he’s from,” said Bursch. “We all knew what Jake’O had and what he could bring and his energy and just his love and passion for music. And to have him share that with national TV and everyone being able to experience what we knew he could do, it was thrilling it was awesome,”

Jake’O even talked about his affinity for cheese on Monday night’s episode.

“I was employed at my family’s cheese plant. I would cut the cheese, that is not a pun,” he said with a laugh.

Artist Jake'O is pictured with 6-year-old Kristin Bursch. Kristin's mom Alesha says the little girl is Jake'O's biggest fan. (Alesha Bursch)

His musical style is a term he calls Nuvo Retro.

“I hope people like Nuvo Retro. I hope they love it and I hope to keep entertaining people because that’s what I believe I was put here to do,” said Jake’O

“He’s an old soul. He really loves that old, authentic music like the same vibes that Elvis Presly could have given you. He’s got that energy and drive and passion that drive it blow you away,” added Bursch.

The competition pits musicians from all 50 states and 5 U.S. territories against each other. Jake’O is out to prove that the cheese stands alone.

“We were stoked because I always knew Jake could do something like this, so this is just the next step for him to pursue his dream,” said Bursch.

“I hope people are going to be like ‘whatever they are doing in Wisconsin is working’” said Jake’O.

The competition lasts eight weeks and viewers can vote for their favorite contestant! Jake’O is still in the running. You can watch American Song Contest every Monday night at 7 on NBC15.

