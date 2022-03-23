10th Assembly Republican won’t seek reelection

Advertisement

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) -MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Another Republican in the state Assembly won’t seek reelection. Rep. Ken Skowronski of Franklin announced Wednesday he won’t run again this fall. He’s served in the body since he was elected in a special election in December 2013. He served as chairman of the Assembly Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs this past session. Fifteen Assembly members have now announced they won’t seek reelection in November. Skowronski is the 10th Republican. Six state senators have said they won’t run again, including three Democrats and three Republicans.

