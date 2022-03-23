Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old missing in Wisconsin

An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee....
An Amber Alert was issued for Anthony L. Crudup Jr., a 3-month-old boy missing from Milwaukee. Police believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, 15.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a missing 3-month-old boy.

Anthony L. Crudup Jr. was last seen in the 4300 block of West Marion Street in Milwaukee around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement officials believe he may be with Vonaisha Washington, a 15-year-old girl last seen traveling on foot.

Vonaisha has no relationship to Anthony, the alert stated.

Anthony was last seen wearing a light blue and dark blue with white design two-piece sweatsuit.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

53-year-old Robert Wilkinson was arrested Monday, March 23, 2022 after leading law enforcement...
Man arrested after high-speed chase in Jackson County Monday
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
1 killed after severe storms rip through Texas to South Carolina
"A brother and sister arrive at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis after...
GALLERY: First Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients arrive at St. Jude
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Defending her record, Supreme Court nominee Jackson returns for 3rd day of hearings