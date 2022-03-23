Advertisement

Clark County Farm Technology Days Barn Dance

A fundraiser is being held for Clark County Farm Technology Days
By Judy Clark
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) -

A Barn Dance fundraiser will be held Saturday, April 2, from 5-10 p.m. at the Neillsville American Legion to benefit 2022 Clark County Wisconsin Farm Technology Days.

Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door.

Ticket includes dinner, souvenir glass with drink ticket, your chance to win prizes, silent auction, music by Richie Yurkovich & Polkarioty from 8-10 p.m.

Clark County Farm Technology Days

