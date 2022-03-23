DHS using public input for opioid settlement funds allocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) plans to use millions of dollars from a $26 billion settlement to combat the opioid epidemic in Wisconsin, which is seeing an upward trend nationwide.

“Unfortunately during the COVID time frame, we did see a significant spike in overdoses and deaths related to opioids,” said Paul Krupski, the Director of Opioid Initiatives with the DHS.

Just before the pandemic hit the country, Wisconsin was seeing a significant decrease in opioid related deaths, according to Krupski.

Getting back to pre-pandemic progress and keeping the momentum going is the goal and will get a boost from a $26 billion government settlement with drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson for their role in “creating and fueling” the epidemic.

Wisconsin could receive more than $400 million from the settlements. Municipalities and counties, which includes Brown County, will receive 70% of the money. The DHS will receive 30% and plans to use it for fighting the opioid issue.

The DHS hosted 12 listening sessions since the start of the year, with more than 500 people from the public attending. There was also a survey with more than 300 respondents and nearly 900 comments.

Krupski said the most common suggestions were for: continuation of Narcan availability, substance use prevention education in K-12 schools, expansion in treatment and safe and stable housing for individuals in treatment or recovery.

The first payments of the settlement could come as early as next month and continue for several years.

Krupski has not been told the exact amount of money the DHS will receive but said every penny helps.

