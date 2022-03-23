La Crosse County Sheriff not seeking re-election

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -La Crosse County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wolf, is announcing that he has filed a notification of Noncandidacy with the La Crosse County Clerk.

Sheriff Wolf in a release announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Office of Sheriff in the next November general election. Sheriff Wolf says in his release that he will retire on Jan. 2, 2023.

Sheriff Wolf has given 34 years of service to the citizens of La Crosse County. He says he has decided to retire and pursue other interests and opportunities.

Sheriff Wolf says in his release that he will continue to serve the reminder of his term, and that he is certain one or more members of his staff will seek candidacy for his position. He thanks his supporters.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.