Man arrested after Eau Claire police pursuit, one officer injured

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD officer was checking the parking lot at the Regency Hotel in Eau Claire. The ECPD officer found a person in a vehicle in which the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Minn.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One officer is injured, a squad is damaged, and a man is arrested after a police pursuit in Eau Claire.

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD officer was checking the parking lot at the Regency Hotel in Eau Claire. The ECPD officer found a person in a vehicle in which the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Minn.

The release by the Eau Claire Police Department says when the man in the vehicle saw the ECPD officer, he left the vehicle and attempted to walk away. The man didn’t listen to the officer’s commands, and he tried to enter the hotel. A taser and pepper spray were used but had limited effect. The man entered the hotel where he slammed a door on the officer’s arm.

The man authorities identified as 49-year-old John Martin then left the hotel and went back into the stolen vehicle. A pursuit took place southbound on Hastings Way to Highway 93 to I-94.

The release by the Eau Claire Police Department says the agencies involved in the pursuit included ECPD, ECSO and Wisconsin State Patrol. Martin struck stop sticks that were deployed by a State Trooper which slowed the vehicle to speeds of five to ten miles per hour. Martin started driving into oncoming traffic. ECPD says officers then closed in on the vehicle with their squad cars and Martin rammed the vehicle into one of the squad cars. This stopped the vehicle, and Martin was taken into custody. One officer was injured due to the incident.

Martin was arrested on the following recommended charges of: operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing, operating after revocation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting (two counts), battery to law enforcement,1st degree reckless endangering safety, felony bail jumping (two counts),carrying concealed weapon – knife, criminal damage, and probation hold.

