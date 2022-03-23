Advertisement

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Jackson County Monday

The 53-year-old man is being recommended for several charges, including possession of meth.
53-year-old Robert Wilkinson was arrested Monday, March 23, 2022 after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Jackson County, Wis.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF HIXTON (JACKSON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase Monday night in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 53-year-old Robert Wilkinson of Fairchild was going as fast as 100 miles per hour during the chase, according to a release.

A deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Wilkinson’s vehicle at 9:28 p.m. Monday on County Road A in the Town of Hixton. Wilkinson then sped away, but then crashed into a ditch. Wilkinson was arrested and received citations for unreasonable and imprudent speed, failure to register vehicle and failure to stop at a stop sign and is being recommended for charges of fleeing an officer, possession of an electronic weapon, possession of meth and bail jumping.

Wilkinson is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a probation/parole hold.

