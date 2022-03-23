Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is arrested and facing numerous charges after a police pursuit led to authorities uncovering multiple suspected drugs.

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported to have been stolen out of Barron County, at the Mega Holiday at 2611 Birch Street Sunday at 11:15 p.m. ECPD saw three people get out of the vehicle.

The criminal complaint says when ECPD stopped to confirm plates, one person got in the car and drove around the Mega Holiday. The driver then fled to Wagner Street onto eastbound Birch Street and ran stop sign at Starr Avenue. The driver turned onto Hastings Way going south at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

The criminal complaint says the driver eventually made their way to Rudolph Road, nearly hitting another vehicle head-on, driving about 100 miles per hour in the wrong lane. The driver went to Clairemont and then to Menomonie Street, where the driver hit a curb, stopping the vehicle. The driver got out of the vehicle and fled on foot with a black bag towards Menards Tennis Center. The driver threw bag, then continued to flee before tripping and landing face first on pavement. The driver did not comply with orders to show hands. He was taken into custody.

Authorities identified the driver as 39-year-old Craig Harp of Ellsworth, Wis. Authorities noted Harp had warrants from DOC and Minnesota.

The criminal complaint says authorities searched the bag that was in Harp’s possession, in which they found what they suspect to be 232.6 grams of methamphetamine, 3.82 grams of heroin, 30 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, assorted pills and powders not identified, fentanyl test kits, numerous clean gem bags, white smartphone, multi-colored butterfly knife. Authorities searched the vehicle and found what they suspect to be two counterfeit $100 bills, paraphernalia and powder/residue that tested positive as meth, and a checkbook that did not belong to Harp.

According to court documents, 14 charges have been filed against Harp. The charges filed include: possession w/intent to deliver methamphetamine (>50g) second or subsequent offense repeater, possess w/intent-heroin(>3-10g) second or subsequent offense (repeater), possession with intent to deliver narcotics second or subsequent offense (repeater), 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety (repeater), vehicle operator flee/elude officer (repeater), forgery-uttering (repeater), identity theft- financial gain (repeater), drive or operate vehicle w/o consent (2nd+ offense)(repeater), possess drug paraphernalia (repeater), possess/illegally obtained prescription (repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater), carrying a concealed knife (repeater), bail jumping-misdemeanor (repeater), operating while revoked (rev due to alc/contr subst/refusal).

The cash bond set for Harp is $ 75,000. Court documents say Harp is to have no contact with anyone involved in illegal drug activities, except in a therapeutic setting. He is to maintain absolute sobriety.

Harp has a court date March 29, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.