Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD...
Man arrested after Eau Claire police pursuit, one officer injured