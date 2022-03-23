Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson calls transgender women’s bathroom choice ‘creepy’

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.
FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Feb. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says it is “creepy” when transgender women are allowed to use women’s bathrooms.

Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin who is up for reelection in November, also says he objects to transgender women competing in women’s sports. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that he made the comments during a virtual town hall on Tuesday.

Transgender woman Lia Thomas’ NCAA title win last week infuriated Republican politicians across the country and sparked anew a national debate about trans athletes being allowed to compete.

Johnson made his comments after a town hall participant said it was offensive to him as a father to see transgender women competing in women’s swimming and entering women’s bathrooms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD...
Man arrested after Eau Claire police pursuit, one officer injured
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/23/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/23/2022)
Anthony Crudup, Jr.
Amber Alert issued for Milwaukee infant