Advertisement

Teenage pilot starts around-the-world flight from Bulgaria

Mack Rutherford, 16 , poses with his small plane prior to his departure to attempt to fly solo...
Mack Rutherford, 16 , poses with his small plane prior to his departure to attempt to fly solo across the world at Sofia-West airport, in Sofia, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. A Belgian-British teenage pilot hopes to join his sister in the record books after starting his attempt to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane on Wednesday.(Valentina Petrova | AP Photo/Valentina Petrova)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Like brother, like sister.

A Belgian-British teenage pilot hopes to join his sister in the record books after starting his attempt to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane on Wednesday.

With his parents looking on, 16-year-old Mack Rutherford took off from an airstrip west of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, in windy but clear conditions. If successful, he would displace Travis Ludlow of Britain who was 18 when he set the record in 2021.

Only two months ago, his 19-year-old sister, Zara Rutherford, set the world record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world when she touched down in Kortrijk, Belgium, on Jan. 20.

Born into a family of aviators, Mack Rutherford has flown hundreds of hours with his dad, Sam, who is a professional ferry pilot. His mother Beatrice is a private pilot.

Rutherford’s dream to become a pilot came true in 2020, when he qualified for his license, which at the time, made him the youngest pilot in the world at the age of 15.

Now, his lonely journey that will take him to 52 countries on five continents. To conform with Guinness World Records requirements, the route will cross the equator twice.

Rutherford’s trip kicked off in Bulgaria, because his sponsor, the web hosting company ICDSoft, is headquartered in Sofia and it also loaned him the plane.

The first stop will be in Italy. From there he will fly south to Africa, then he will head north to India, China, South Korea and Japan. He will go on to Alaska and continue along the U.S. West Coast to Mexico. Then he will head north again along the East Coast to Canada, cross the Atlantic, stop in Iceland, the U.K. and finish his journey in Sofia after three to five months depending on the weather conditions.

Because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and for Rutherford’s safety, his flight has been rerouted so that he won’t have to fly over Russian territory.

Just like his sister, he will be flying a Shark, one of the fastest ultralight aircraft in the world with a cruising speed reaching 300 kph (186 mph), which has been specially prepared for such a long journey. It’s normally a two-seater, but an extra fuel tank now takes up one of them.

Rutherford, who is trying to find a balance between schoolwork and his record-seeking flight, said he preferred to make this trip this year, because “I will be quite busy with lot of exams next term.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White...
US plan aims to end racial, ethnic bias in home appraisals
U.S. Border Patrol agents with the Del Rio Sector rescued an abandoned 4-year-old girl.
Border Patrol agents rescue 4-year-old girl abandoned on riverbank
The White House announces a plan focused on bringing equality to home appraisals.
Harris: Home appraisals often 'not fair and objective'
According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD...
Man arrested after Eau Claire police pursuit, one officer injured
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization