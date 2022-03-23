Town of Campbell holds listening session to discuss PFAS solutions

CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - Residents of the Town of Campbell are continuing to live with wells that are infected by PFAS chemicals.

It’s been nearly two years since the chemicals were first discovered, and town leaders are working on plans to eliminate PFAS.

A public listening session Wednesday allowed residents to give their thoughts on the PFAS situation, and ask questions directly to Campbell supervisors, Rep. Steve Doyle, Sen. Brad Pfaff, and Rep. Ron Kind.

Kind believes Campbell needs to create a detailed action plan on how to purify its wells, which may give the town a better shot at accessing different funding sources.

“In the American Rescue Plan that we passed last year, there was over $2 billion sent to the state, and I made sure that an allowable use of that money is for PFAS remediation,” Kind explained. “The new infrastructure bill also has a special category for PFAS.”

Money from the two bills could help push a plan forward, but there may be other solutions.

Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue says there have been discussions about piping municipal water into the town from the City of La Crosse.

However, going that route may cause Campbell to lose its independence.

“According to the old agreement that was signed roughly 20 years ago, if the City of La Crosse extended water to the town, we would automatically annex,” Donahue detailed. “I have not spoken to a single person in the two years or so that I’ve been doing this that has wanted to annex to the City.”

Keeping the wells private, and clearing them of PFAS chemicals, would be an expensive process.

In order to get financial assistance, Donahue is urging residents to reach out to their representatives, who can advocate on their behalf.

“Whether that’s by email, whether it’s by physical mail, that gives them the opportunity to go to the governor and say, these people are demanding a PFAS solution,” Donahue expressed.

Donahue adds the Campbell Town Board is working to amend its water agreement, and is planning to send a draft to the City of La Crosse by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.