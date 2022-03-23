Advertisement

Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

The couple immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived. (Source: WCCO)
By Kirsten Mitchell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait.

Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.

“All of a sudden my water broke, and I was like, ‘Babe, we got to go,’” she recalled.

But they didn’t make it to the Mother Baby Center in St. Paul before their baby girl decided to make her debut on I-94.

“Her whole head was already out. And he was such a champ, just told me to take a deep breath and push. I did, and she was out,” Bieniek-Phelps explained.

Her husband called 911, and a dispatch operator walked him through the process.

He used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“You just never know the strength of yourself, your significant other or you as a couple until you are in that moment. You definitely come out shining,” Bieniek-Phelps said.

Baby Ariel was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple said they had planned to have the baby induced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police investigating threat towards ECASD school board president
bird flu
“My world was going to crash down:” Locals concerned over dumping of infectious chickens, eggs
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says in their release that the incident happened around...
Fairchild man drowns while doing pond maintenance work
Clock file
What adopting daylight saving time could mean
La Crosse Police says this is an isolated incident and no other reports like this incident have...
Man arrested after attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

Moderna said in the coming weeks it would ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine works for kids younger than 6
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/23/2022)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/23/2022)
A video captures a tornado as it crossed St. Bernard Parish in Arabi, Louisiana. (Shawn O'Neil...
Louisiana resident films tornado touching down