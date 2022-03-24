Boyd man sentenced for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -A Boyd, Wis man has been sentenced for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to a release by the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Saige Marten of Boyd, Wis. was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to eight years in federal prison for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The release says Marten’s prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.

The release by the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says Marten pleaded guilty to this charge on Jan. 11, 2022. The release says on June 7, 2021, West Central Drug Task Force officers purchased 55.9 grams of methamphetamine from Marten and co-defendant Samantha Fristoe through a confidential informant in Clark County, Wis.

The release by the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, says on June 14, 2021, Marten was involved in a high-speed chase on a motorcycle after an officer attempted to pull him over for speeding. The release says Marten crashed and fled on foot, leaving behind a bag that contained 162 grams of methamphetamine as well as his driver’s license.

In an interview with authorities, Marten admitted to selling large quantities of methamphetamine for profit. The release notes at the time of these occurrences, Marten was on state supervision for methamphetamine trafficking. The release says Marten’s supervision was revoked and he is currently serving a sentence of just over a year. Judge Conley ordered this federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of the state prison sentence.

At Marten’s sentencing, Judge Conley highlighted Marten’s criminal history which included multiple prior drug trafficking convictions.

According to the release by the office of Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Marten’s Co-defendant, Samantha Fristoe, pleaded guilty on Feb. 4 to distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Fristoe has a sentencing hearing before Judge Conley scheduled for May 3, 2022.

The charge against Marten was the result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Trask Force; Altoona and Eau Claire Police Departments; Chippewa, Clark, and Rusk County Sheriffs’ Offices; and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The Eau Claire County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.