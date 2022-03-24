Charges filed against man after police pursuit, squad car likely totaled

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Charges are filed against a man after a police pursuit that resulted in his arrest, one officer suffering injuries, and a squad car sustaining damage.

According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD officer was checking the parking lot at the Regency Hotel in Eau Claire. The ECPD officer found a person in a vehicle in which the vehicle was listed as stolen out of Minn.

The release by the Eau Claire Police Department says when the man in the vehicle saw the ECPD officer, he left the vehicle and attempted to walk away. The man didn’t listen to the officer’s commands, and he tried to enter the hotel. A taser and pepper spray were used but had limited effect. The man entered the hotel where he slammed a door on the officer’s arm.

The man authorities identified as 49-year-old John Martin then left the hotel and went back into the stolen vehicle. A pursuit then took place southbound on Hastings Way to Highway 93 to I-94. The pursuit ended with Martin ramming the vehicle into a squad car.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer found a gem baggie with a white crystalline substance inside of it. The officer recognized the contents as Methamphetamine. The criminal complaint says the contents tested positive as methamphetamine and weighed 1.77.

While doing a search of the vehicle, an officer found a fully concealed machete, about 12 inches. The machete was found directly between the passenger seat area and the rear floorboard area.

The criminal complaint says the squad car was disabled and likely totaled.

The nine charges filed against Martin include: 1st degree reckless endangering safety (repeater), operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (2nd and subsequent)(repeater), battery to a law enforcement officer (repeater), vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property(repeater), bail jumping-felony(repeater), bail jumping-felony(repeater), possession of methamphetamine(repeater),resisting an officer (repeater), carrying a concealed knife (repeater).

The cash bond set for Martin is $20,000. Martin will have a court appearance on April, 5, 2022.

