Coulee Region school districts putting operating referendums on spring ballot

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some school districts in the Coulee Region will be keeping a close eye on the April 5 election.

Sparta and West Salem are among the 39 districts putting non-recurring operating referendums on the spring ballot.

The referendums are asking voters to approve an increase in the districts’ revenue limits in order to maintain current operations.

Director of Business Services for the Sparta Area School District Leah Hauser says the district is experiencing an increase in expenses due to inflation, along with a limited amount of state aid.

“The state’s current biennial budget froze the income potential for school districts, meaning we have no new money, or no new revenue, coming in,” Hauser explained. “The only way that we can increase our revenue to support our operating costs is through going to operating referendum.”

Sparta is anticipating a $2.8 million budget shortfall, which it will try and make up through two methods.

The district is planning to cut $700,000 from its budget, while asking to increase its revenue limit by $2.1 million for the next two school years.

If the referendum isn’t approved, then Hauser says more cutbacks will be needed.

“When we’re looking to potentially have to cut $2.1 million on top of the $700,000 we’re already reducing, really anything in the budget is up for discussion,” Hauser added.

The West Salem School District is in a similar position, requesting its second operating referendum in the last three years.

Like Sparta, West Salem would have to cut its budget by more than $1 million if the vote fails.

“If we want to continue to offer the high quality programming that we do, and retain and maintain our teaching staff, we need to come back to the community and ask for a renewal,” Superintendent Ryan Rieber said.

The referendum proposes a $2.5 million revenue increase for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, followed by a $2.75 million increase in 2024-25.

Rieber hopes to avoid asking for another referendum in 2025, but says that depends on state lawmakers.

“This is new in West Salem, but this isn’t new across the state,” Rieber expressed. “Unless there’s a change in the state funding formula in how public education is funded through the state, this is going to be something that is going to occur more and more often.”

Both districts will hold information sessions on March 31 to answer questions on their referendums.

Sparta’s will be held at Herrman Elementary from 5:30 - 6:30 PM.

The West Salem session will take place at the District Office at 6 PM that same evening.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.