DHS encourages COVID-19 precautions for travelers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a statement on Wednesday encouraging travelers to continue to take COVID-19 precautions even though cases in Wisconsin are declining.

DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard believes that it’s still important to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters for optimal protection.

“Knowing the COVID-19 Community Level of the places you visited or plan to visit can also help you decide which prevention strategies to take, like wearing a mask or getting tested,” Dr. Westergaard said.

According to DHS, this recommendation is due to the concern for vulnerable individuals in Wisconsin’s communities and the desire to reduce any strain on local hospitals.

While they note that layer prevention strategies are important for staying safe, they also recommend that travelers to take COVID-19 tests after they return home from their travels and to continue to wear a mask if it makes them feel safer.

