Eau Claire trails closed due to high water

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire is announcing the closure of some Eau Claire trails due to high water.

According to a release by the City of Eau Claire, at 5:00 a.m. March 24, the Chippewa River Gauge at Grand Avenue in Eau Claire read 766.87, which the City of Eau Claire says is about six feet below the flood stage of 773.

The release by the City of Eau Claire says the National Weather Service has projected the river to crest at 768 at 1:00 a.m. Friday, March 25 before starting to recede to below the action stage of 764 late next week.

The City of Eau Claire says in their release Chippewa River Trails at University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Fine Arts Center and Hobbs boat landing are barricaded and closed due to high water. The City of Eau Claire says the trails at Madison Street and Farwell Streets will be monitored and closed if conditions warrant. The City of Eau Claire urges trail users to exercise caution and be alert for changes in conditions.

The City of Eau Claire says in their release people using the rivers for angling activities should use extreme caution, as currents will be faster and stronger than normal.

For more information you can visit the City’s website. You can also contact the City of Eau Claire, Community Services Department at (715)-839-4934.

