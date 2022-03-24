Advertisement

Evers asks for swift action on Supreme Court redistricting ruling

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic governor is telling the state Supreme Court that it should allow him to submit additional evidence defending his legislative district boundary map that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected.

He’s arguing it is still better than the one submitted by the Republican Legislature.

Alternately, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday also asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider making a change to his map to reduce the number of Black-majority Assembly districts from seven to six. The Legislature’s map had five Black-majority districts in Milwaukee.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the Wisconsin case marked the first time this redistricting cycle that the high court has overturned maps drawn by a state. A UW-Madison Law School expert explained the ruling puts the state Supreme Court in a time crunch to have the issue settled in time for candidates to register for the fall election.

The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.

