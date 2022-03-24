Marshfield announces Pete Fletty to lead fire department

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Pete Fletty is Marshfield’s newest fire chief. Fletty had been the department’s interim chief. He was named chief Friday morning by the Fire and Police Commission.

The Police and Fire Commission said the vote was unanimous.

“There isn’t a day that goes by the I regret this career choice,” Fletty said during his announcement speech. “I hope you all feel that way. This is one of the best careers in the world.”

Former Fire Chief Scott Owens retired in December 2021.

