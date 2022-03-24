Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley in need of volunteers ahead of summer season

CHIPPEWA VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s nearly time to dig out the leather gloves and baseball bats.

The Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley welcomes hundreds of kids each summer to play at the fully accessible Miracle League Field at Jeffers Park in Eau Claire. This June, the baseball league for disabled athletes returns to the ball diamond and it’s not too late to be a part of the season.

But before players can be rounding the bases, the league is in need of volunteers. Volunteer coaches, buddies, umpires and announcers.

Amy Standiford, Miracle League commissioner and Tim Wavrunek, league supervisor, join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning to discuss the upcoming player and volunteer deadline as well as what’s in store for 2022.

To register a player, see here. To sign up to be a volunteer, see here!

