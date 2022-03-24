Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue

TOWN OF STANLEY (BARRON COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU)- Authorities released the names of the deputies and the snowmobiler involved in an ice rescue on Prairie Lake.

Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the hospital after going through the ice on Prairie Lake.

The Sheriff’s Department said they received a call about a snowmobiler that had gone through the ice near Wolf’s Den Tavern and Resort on the northern part of the lake near Cameron in the Town of Stanley at 12:05 a.m. Saturday, March 19 according to a release.

Deputies found the snowmobiler in the water and went out onto the ice to try and rescue him. The ice broke, and both deputies went into the lake. One of the deputies was able to hang on to the snowmobiler until members of area fire departments and others near the scene were able to help them out of the water.

An update from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office revealed the deputies involved were Eric Sedani, five years of patrol service, and Heather Hughes, two years of patrol service and three years of dispatch service.

Deputy Hughes is the deputy that located the snowmobiler and then fell through the ice and held on to him and herself for about 30 minutes.

The snowmobiler was identified as 38-year-old Matt Ludvik of Menomonie, Wis.

