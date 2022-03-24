National Nutrition Month-Potato recipe
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate National Nutrition Month.
Curry Spiced Potato Burger with Yogurt Sauce.
3 cups Prepared Mashed Potatoes (from dehydrated potato flakes); or from fresh potatoes)
2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil
1/2 cup Yellow Onion, diced
1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic
2 Tablespoons Curry Powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 each Eggs
8 ounces Chickpeas, drained, lightly chopped in a food processor
8 ounces Diced Potatoes, frozen (allow to thaw before using); or from fresh or dehydrated potatoes
1/2 cup Green Onions
1/2 cup Cilantro
1/2 cup All Purpose Flour; Optional: gluten-free flour
2 cups Plain Greek Yogurt, non-fat
1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice
1/2 Tablespoon Salt
1 teaspoon Black Pepper
1 teaspoon Dill
1 teaspoon Mint
Prepare the mashed potatoes using dehydrated potatoes following the manufacturers instructions. Allow to cool to 40 F before using.
In a tilt skillet or flat top, sauté the yellow onions in the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add the curry powder and allow to cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to 40 F before using.
In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, sautéed onions/garlic, salt, eggs, chopped chick peas, diced potatoes, green onions, cilantro and flour. Once combined use a 5-ounce portion scoop, to portion out each patty on a sheet pan. Each sheet pan should fit 10 burgers. Using the back side of a spatula, flatten the tops of the burgers. Place into a 450-degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reached 160 F.
To serve place each burger on a burger bun, top with sliced cheese, and 1 tablespoon of the yogurt sauce.
Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.