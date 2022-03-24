National Nutrition Month-Potato recipe

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate National Nutrition Month.

Curry Spiced Potato Burger with Yogurt Sauce.

3 cups Prepared Mashed Potatoes (from dehydrated potato flakes); or from fresh potatoes)

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1/2 cup Yellow Onion, diced

1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic

2 Tablespoons Curry Powder

1 teaspoon salt

2 each Eggs

8 ounces Chickpeas, drained, lightly chopped in a food processor

8 ounces Diced Potatoes, frozen (allow to thaw before using); or from fresh or dehydrated potatoes

1/2 cup Green Onions

1/2 cup Cilantro

1/2 cup All Purpose Flour; Optional: gluten-free flour

2 cups Plain Greek Yogurt, non-fat

1 Tablespoon Lemon Juice

1/2 Tablespoon Salt

1 teaspoon Black Pepper

1 teaspoon Dill

1 teaspoon Mint

Prepare the mashed potatoes using dehydrated potatoes following the manufacturers instructions. Allow to cool to 40 F before using.

In a tilt skillet or flat top, sauté the yellow onions in the oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 3-5 minutes. Add the curry powder and allow to cook for an additional 3-5 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to 40 F before using.

In a large bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, sautéed onions/garlic, salt, eggs, chopped chick peas, diced potatoes, green onions, cilantro and flour. Once combined use a 5-ounce portion scoop, to portion out each patty on a sheet pan. Each sheet pan should fit 10 burgers. Using the back side of a spatula, flatten the tops of the burgers. Place into a 450-degree oven for 12-15 minutes or until the internal temperature reached 160 F.

To serve place each burger on a burger bun, top with sliced cheese, and 1 tablespoon of the yogurt sauce.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.