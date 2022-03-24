Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence with children under the age of 16 along in the vehicle.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 35-year-old Jacqueline Alarcon of Waukegan, Ill. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a speeding on I94 in Eau Claire County. Investigation determined the driver to be operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance.

The Wisconsin DOT says in their release the driver was taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw and was then taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.