School District of Ladysmith asking voters to approve referendums in upcoming election

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) -As voters hit the polls for the upcoming election in April, they’ll get to weigh in on funding requests from several school districts across western Wisconsin.

One school district is hoping its community will approve two referendums.

“We are dealing with the original structure, 50 years old, so not only do we have original equipment running this building, all the heating, cooling, plumbing, etc. many of those things are original,” said Laura Stunkel, the superintendent of the School District of Ladysmith.

Needing to update the middle and high school is part of the reason Stunkel said the school district is asking the community to approve one of two referendums.

The first asks for $600,000 each year over the next 5 years for operational costs.

“That money is going to be for student services,” Stunkel said. “It will be for staffing, which of course is a direct relationship to our students, and also to be able to have a little bit of additional money in our budget for that general maintenance on an annual basis.”

The school district is also asking voters to allow it to issue $21 million in bonds.

That money will go toward improving security, replacing all roofs in the district and more.

“The classroom size and setup and the needs within the classroom over 50 years have changed,” Stunkel said. “We need more space for kids to collaborate. We need more flexible furniture. We need more opportunities for bringing in technology and STEM.”

Stunkel said these investments are crucial for the district’s future.

“Without a quality school, we will have a hard time retaining our staff,” Stunkel said. “We will have a hard time attracting new families. Everybody who moves to a new community, the first thing they look at is the school.”

Stunkel said the project will not raise taxes as the district is paying of a 2001 referendum debt this spring meaning current taxes would now go toward the new referendum.

To get these referendums on the ballot, Stunkel said it took the district about two years from creating a community task force to reaching out for community input on the plans.

For more information about the School District of Ladysmith’s referendums, click HERE.

To see if your local school district has a referendum on the April ballot click HERE.

The upcoming general election is on April 5.

