Second Annual Cyber Security and Technology Conference held at CVTC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Local business leaders gathered at Chippewa Valley Technical College Thursday for the Second Annual Cyber Security and Technology Conference.

This year’s event focused on how businesses can better prepare and protect themselves from the threat of cyber attacks.

The guest speaker was Kenny Ansel, the Director of IT for the Green Bay Packers. Ansel says while fans at games at Lambeau Field might not see it, a lot goes in to keeping Packers games running smoothly.

“So from a fan’s standpoint, they’re ok, but from a stadium standpoint, we do have the presence of local police, fire, EMT, Department of Homeland Security and the NFL’s social Security Operations Center. So it’s a we try to maintain a well-oiled machine during a game day, but a lot can happen with all the communication that’s happening on the field,” Ansel said.

Ansel says while the threat of cyber attacks has been growing, it’s often businesses and organizations that are targeted, not individuals.

