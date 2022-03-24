Sen. Baldwin and AARP Wis. Speak on rising prescription drug costs

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Senator Baldwin met virtually with AARP Wisconsin Thursday to speak up about the rising cost of prescription drugs.

AARP Advocacy Director, Lisa Lamkins, delivered a petition signed by 4,000,000 Americans, 126,156 of them being Wisconsinites.

The petition reflects AARP’s push for fair prescription drug prices, something they have advocated for over the years. AARP is in support of legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices and monitor the prices of drugs compared to the rate of inflation.

Three Wisconsin residents who were present at the conference shared their struggles to afford life-saving medication.

Sen. Baldwin says that Wisconsinites can speak out by writing letters sharing their stories about how they have been impacted by rising Rx costs.

“There are certain things that can be done at the state level, not Medicare re-negotiation mind you, but there are other things that policy makers need to understand that this is a very significant challenge for many Wisconsinites,” Sen. Baldwin said.

For more information AARP’s Fair Drug Price Campaign you can visit the AARP website.

