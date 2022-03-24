Teen girls arrested in abduction of Milwaukee boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Two teenage girls have been arrested in the abduction of a boy in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Police identified the suspects as a 14-year old girl and a 16-year old girl. No names were released.

The girls were arrested in connection to the abduction of three-month old Anthony Crudup. On Wednesday, an Amber Alert was issued after Anthony was taken from a residence in the 4300 block of W. Marion Street.

The mother said she was allowing people to stay at her residence when she fell asleep. She woke up to find her baby missing.

At about 1:10 p.m. Wednesday, a tip led officers to the 4000 block of N. 44th Street. They found Anthony safe and unharmed.

Criminal charges will be referred to the district attorney’s office.

A 19-year-old Milwaukee man, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man and a 56-year-old Milwaukee man were arrested on unrelated charges.

