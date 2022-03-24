Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Lula and Scooby

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT
TREMPEALEAU AND DUNN COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Lula is the definition of a devoted family dog. She really wants to be part of everything her family is doing.

If Lula looks familiar, she was previously featured in Wagner Tails almost a year ago. After 10 months in a new home, Lula was just brought back to the Trempealeau County Humane Society in search of what we hope will be her forever home.

Lula is three years old. She needs a home without cats and without small children. She does like other dogs, but a meet and greet with your pup would be needed before adopting Lula.

Lula loves to snuggle, and she’s looking for someone who will save her a spot in bed at night. Let’s help this loyal girl leave the shelter life behind for good. Click HERE for more on the adoption process and an adoption application.

--

This Scooby is looking for her Shaggy. She is three years old and available for adoption at the Dunn County Humane Society.

Scooby loves to be around people and to play. She wouldn’t mind another dog-friendly dog in the home, but cats are a no-go for Scooby.

We can’t promise she’ll be able to help you solve any strange mysteries you may encounter with your friends... who may happened to be named Fred, Daphne and Velma -- but she does enjoy her own version of Scooby snacks.

Click HERE for the online adoption application.

