Advertisement

Wisconsin real estate value increases at fastest rate in 15 years

(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A new study shows Wisconsin’s housing market is strong with the total value of homes and other property sold in 2021 increasing at the fastest rate in about 15 years.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum study says revenue from fees on real estate sales totaled more than $132 million during the fiscal year ending June 30.

That compares with nearly $97 million in revenue for the prior fiscal year. The nonpartisan civic group’s report says the 2021 real estate market was driven by historically low mortgage rates.

The Wisconsin Realtors Association says other factors include strong demand from millennials reaching ages in which people often buy homes, along with a limited supply of homes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD...
Man arrested after Eau Claire police pursuit, one officer injured
Anthony Crudup, Jr.
Milwaukee baby found safe after Amber Alert
The Charges filed against him include one count kidnapping/seize or confine w/o consent, and a...
Charges filed against man accused of attacking woman on walking trail

Latest News

Attorney calls decertifying 2020 election ‘pointless’
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue
Anthony Crudup
Teen girls arrested in abduction of Milwaukee boy
Ice shoves damage a family cabin.
Huge ice shoves cause damage in Oshkosh area
According to a release by the Eau Claire Police Department, at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night an ECPD...
Charges filed against man after police pursuit, squad car likely totaled