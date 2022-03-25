Authorities investigating vehicle fire in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities responded to a Dunn County fire Thursday that they say the cause is “suspicious in nature.”

According to a release by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, March 24 authorities received a report about multiple vehicles on fire at the Park-and-Ride lot located on US Highway 12 at I-94.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Elk Mound Fire Department, Menomonie Fire Department and Colfax Ambulance responded to the scene.

Upon arrival of authorities, they found three vehicles on fire. The release by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to additional vehicles and extinguished the fire.

No injuries were reported. The release by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says that there was a vehicle seen leaving the Park-and-Ride after the fire started. Authorities located the vehicle, and two people were taken into custody on unrelated charges in St. Croix County.

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says the cause of the fire was suspicious in nature. The fire remains under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Fire Marshalls Office.

