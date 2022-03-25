Advertisement

Chandler Halderson transferred to Dodge Correctional Institute

Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday, March, 17, 2022.((WMTV))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. man sentenced to life in prison for killing his parents was transferred Friday to a maximum-security correctional facility in Wisconsin, according to records from the state Department of Corrections.

Chandler Halderson, 24, was transferred to Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun Friday from the Dane County Jail.

In January, a jury convicted Halderson on two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, mutilating a corpse, and providing false information to police. Judge John Hyland sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killings of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson, as well as the maximum penalty for each of the lesser charges.

The 24-year-old filed a notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief last week, a day after his sentencing hearing.

According to UW Law Professor John Gross, the next steps involve Halderson being assigned council who would then review the case. At that point, they would decide if there were grounds for an appeal. He noted that the filing, which must be filed within 20 days of the trial’s conclusion, preserves his right to appeal at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a...
Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue

Latest News

La Crosse Co. Increasing Highway Spending
La Crosse Co. Increasing Highway Spending
Doctors Encouraged by Local COVID Numbers
Doctors Encouraged by Local COVID Numbers
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (3/25/22)
La Crosse County Highway Department
La Crosse County increasing highway spending