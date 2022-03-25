Advertisement

Chippewa County sex offender released and lives in Bloomer

His 2015 convictions include two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and operating while intoxicated 6th offense.(COURTESY: EAU CLAIRE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that a sex offender was released and now lives in Bloomer, Wis.

According to a release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, sex offender 37-year-old Barry Zurn was released from the State of Wisconsin Prison System on March 22, 2022. As of March 22, Zurn returned to Chippewa County and is now living at 13886 235th Avenue in Bloomer, Wis.

Zurn’s 2015 convictions include two counts of 3rd degree sexual assault and operating while intoxicated 6th offense.

Zurn has served the majority of the sentence given to him. He will be supervised by the Department of Corrections until July of 2026. There are multiple conditions as part of his release including no unsupervised contact with minors and no consumption of drugs.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office asks in the event that Zurn violates his conditions, that you call law enforcement immediately. The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 715-726-7700 or the State of Wisconsin Department of Corrections can be reached at 715-738-3208, or you can call 911.

