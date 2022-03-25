CVTC to hold spring Open House

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are offering a spring open house in which more than 115 programs are said to be represented.

The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to a release by CVTC, participants at the Open House will be given an opportunity to tour the Business Education and Health Education centers, connect with instructors as well as advisors, explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources, and discover why attending CVTC has potential to lead to a fulfilling career.

Open House participants will have an opportunity to apply for free to CVTC as well as be eligible for a $250 scholarship, amazon gift cards and CVTC swag.

