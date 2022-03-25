Advertisement

CVTC to hold spring Open House

The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West...
The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Technical College is announcing they are offering a spring open house in which more than 115 programs are said to be represented.

The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West Clairemont Ave. The Open House will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to a release by CVTC, participants at the Open House will be given an opportunity to tour the Business Education and Health Education centers, connect with instructors as well as advisors, explore services available to students such as Student Life, Academic Support and Diversity Resources, and discover why attending CVTC has potential to lead to a fulfilling career.

Open House participants will have an opportunity to apply for free to CVTC as well as be eligible for a $250 scholarship, amazon gift cards and CVTC swag.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue
The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a...
Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle

Latest News

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol...
New Richmond man suspected of OWI, 2-year-old passenger in vehicle
A Wisconsin DOT traffic cam shows the park-and-ride at the Highway 29/Interstate 94 interchange...
Authorities investigating vehicle fire in Dunn County
Deputies say the driver, Allison Thompson of Holmen, Wis. drove into a dumpster causing it to...
1 vehicle crash damages tavern in Vernon County
A jury trial date is scheduled for a Mosinee man charged in connection to the disappearance of...
Trial scheduled for man charged in Cassandra Ayon investigation