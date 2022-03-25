Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire city leaders are still searching for a solution for the Regency Inn & Suites hotel on Hastings Way.

“The city’s focus is on ending the serious criminal activity on that property,” Eau Claire Assistant City Attorney Douglas Hoffer said.

Eau Claire Police officers are no strangers to the Regency.

An incident at the hotel Tuesday night led to an arrest, with officers calling the hotel, “A place known to all patrol officers as a place of frequent and persistent criminal activity.”

The police department said since the beginning of 2022, there have been 67 calls/cases at the property. As a comparison, the hotel in Eau Claire with the second most calls has 35.

Hoffer said that’s why his office filed suit against the Regency and its owner, Hitesh Patel, in Dec. 2020. The suit’s goal was to allow the city to shut down the hotel.

“There have been persistent problems at the Regency for many years and it’s totally unacceptable,” Hoffer said. “And that’s why the city filed the lawsuit it did and that’s why we continue to try and work to find ways of solving the problems there long term.”

He said those problems include trafficking, illicit drug use, domestic violence, assault and other forms of violence.

Hoffer added the suit is on hold to give Patel a chance to sell.

Patel said he currently has three interested potential buyers.

Hoffer said the city wants him to sell but it doesn’t care how the crime stops. City leaders want to shut down this hub of criminal behavior.

“We are committed to solving the problems long term,” he said. “We’re not looking for a band aid. We’re not looking for something that solves the problems for days or weeks or months. We want the problems there solved long term. And if it takes us longer to find a solution that does that, we’re willing to put in the time and work and patience to get that done.”

Hoffer said the city will resume legal proceedings against the Regency if Patel doesn’t eventually find a buyer.

Patel said he may have more information on potential ownership change in the coming weeks.

