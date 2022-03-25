Advertisement

La Crosse County increasing highway spending

La Crosse County Highway Department
La Crosse County Highway Department(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Roads projects in La Crosse County are getting a significant financial boost.

The La Crosse County Board recently approved a new spending plan that’s expected to create a multimillion-dollar investment in county highways.

County Board Chair Monica Kruse says sales tax revenue from 2021 was higher than expected, resulting in a $3.3 million revenue boost.

$1 million of the extra revenue will help pay off debt early, and $2.3 million is being used to increase the County Highway Department’s budget.

Kruse says the federal infrastructure bill will provide additional funding for construction projects.

“We will be able to get $8.8 million from that, and with a further investment from the county of another couple million, we will have about $13 million over the next couple of years to invest in highway spending,” Kruse detailed.

The spending program will help cover projects on Highway M south of West Salem, Highway TT north of Holmen, and Highway VP along Veterans Park in West Salem.

The money will also go towards a handful of design projects for Highways OT, ZM, and NN.

Highway Commissioner Joe Langeberg is hoping to net state funding to actualize those construction plans.

“They have to be designed a certain way, and the increase that they [County Board] gave us will allow the consultants that we’re having design these to meet the DOT standards, and try to get that extra funding,” Langeberg added.

Kruse feels the county has struggled with funding its roads for more than a decade.

She hopes to see a greater emphasis put towards preventative projects in the future.

“It is very important that we keep up our highways so that they don’t deteriorate to a point where we actually have to replace them, because that’s much more expensive,” Kruse expressed.

To meet the estimated $13.3 million investment in roads, the County Board has earmarked an additional $2.2 million for the Highway Department.

