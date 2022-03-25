Advertisement

Minneapolis teachers reach tentative agreement to end strike

Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of...
Minneapolis teachers walk the picket line on the 10th day of the teachers strike in front of the Davis Center in Minneapolis, Monday, March 21, 2022.(Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers in Minneapolis have reached a tentative agreement to end a more than two-week strike over pay and other issues that idled some 29,000 students and around 4,500 educators and staff in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts.

The union for teachers and staff announced a tentative agreement was reached early Friday.

Teachers walked off the job March 8 after they were unable to agree on a contract with district leaders. The union said key differences included wages, especially for support staff, along with class sizes and mental health services for students.

The walkout sent families who had endured the most chaotic days of the coronavirus pandemic fretting anew about lost academic progress and scrambling to arrange child care.

District leaders said they didn’t have enough money to meet teachers’ demands, especially for permanent salary increases.

Teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a tentative agreement the night before the Minneapolis teachers walked out, getting a deal that had some similarities to what their Minneapolis counterparts were seeking. Union leaders cited that as evidence that Minneapolis administrators had room to compromise, too.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
The site where an 800-room luxury hotel will be built alongside the Broward County Convention...
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes

Latest News

Police respond to Icon Park late Thursday night.
Reports: 14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
William Beasley was convicted of murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering...
Father sentenced in court for murder of 4-week-old son
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
President Joe Biden joins the European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to announce a new...
Biden announces task force to reduce Russian energy dependence