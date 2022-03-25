Advertisement

New Richmond man suspected of OWI, 2-year-old passenger in vehicle

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol...
According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 33-year-old John Ernest Riber Hartung of New Richmond has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for suspected operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A New Richmond, Wis. man is suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence with a two-year-old passenger along.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 33-year-old John Ernest Riber Hartung of New Richmond has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for suspected operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post says on March 25 at 10:22 a.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on County Highway A at West Richmond Way in St. Croix County for speeding.

The release says upon approaching the vehicle, the Trooper detected an odor of an intoxicant and saw an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

Hartung was tested, and is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants 2nd offence. A two-year-old passenger was along in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue
The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a...
Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle

Latest News

The Open House will be held at the CVTC Business Education Center located at 620 West...
CVTC to hold spring Open House
A Wisconsin DOT traffic cam shows the park-and-ride at the Highway 29/Interstate 94 interchange...
Authorities investigating vehicle fire in Dunn County
Deputies say the driver, Allison Thompson of Holmen, Wis. drove into a dumpster causing it to...
1 vehicle crash damages tavern in Vernon County
A jury trial date is scheduled for a Mosinee man charged in connection to the disappearance of...
Trial scheduled for man charged in Cassandra Ayon investigation