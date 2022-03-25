New Richmond man suspected of OWI, 2-year-old passenger in vehicle

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A New Richmond, Wis. man is suspected of operating a vehicle under the influence with a two-year-old passenger along.

According to a release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 33-year-old John Ernest Riber Hartung of New Richmond has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for suspected operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 2nd offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

The release by Wisconsin Department of Transportation-Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post says on March 25 at 10:22 a.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle on County Highway A at West Richmond Way in St. Croix County for speeding.

The release says upon approaching the vehicle, the Trooper detected an odor of an intoxicant and saw an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.

Hartung was tested, and is given recommended charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants 2nd offence. A two-year-old passenger was along in the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.