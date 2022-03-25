Advertisement

1 vehicle crash damages tavern in Vernon County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A driver is arrested after a one vehicle crash damages a tavern in Vernon County.

According to the release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on March 20 at 2:48 a.m., authorities received a report of a one vehicle incident at the Thirsty Turtle Tavern located at 102 S Main Street in Stoddard, Wis.

The caller reported to authorities that a driver had driven a vehicle into the tavern.

Deputies say the driver, Allison Thompson of Holmen, Wis. drove into a dumpster causing it to slam into the rear of the business.

Thompson was not hurt. The dumpster was destroyed, and the tavern had structural damage. The impact severed a number of water pipes.

Thompson was arrested for suspected OWI.

