Advertisement

SNL’s Michael Che visits Winona State University

SNL's Michael Che Visits Winona State University
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A famous face made a stop in Winona this week. Michael Che from Saturday Night Live (SNL) visited Winona State University (WSU) on Thursday night for a community event.

During the conversation, he shared what it was like telling jokes on a national stage.

Che has co-anchored the “Weekend Update” on SNL for seven seasons. He is also one of the show’s head writers.

WSU’s President, Scott Olson, moderated the event.

“We have a committee here that is called the lyceum committee,” Olson said, “They reached out to Michael Che’s people and that’s how it came to be. I’ve been an SNL fan from the very first episode, so I am very excited.”

The comedian is 38 years old and was born and raised in New York.

The event was open to the public and tickets were free for WSU students.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the criminal complaint, the Eau Claire Police Department found a vehicle, reported...
Man facing numerous charges after police pursuit, multiple suspected drugs found
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old's death
Hayward couple charged with homicide, neglect, abuse in 4-year-old’s death; BAC at ‘lethal’ level
The Regency Inn & Suites in Eau Claire, Wis. on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Eau Claire looking for solutions for Regency Inn & Suites
Two people, including a deputy with the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, were taken to the...
Names released of deputies and snowmobiler involved in Prairie Lake ice rescue
The release by the Wisconsin DOT says a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle for a...
Person suspected of OWI with children under 16 in vehicle

Latest News

Michael Che in Winona
SNL's Michael Che Visits Winona State University
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold
Ag Chat w/ Bob Bosold (3/25/22)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (3/25/2022)
The Minnesota state flag is seen as displayed in the State Capitol building rotunda on...
Lawmakers push to redesign Minnesota state flag and seal